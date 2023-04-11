Public Image Ltd announce new album ‘End Of World’









Public Image Ltd are set to release a brand new album on August 11th. End of The World follows the release of the recent single ‘Hawaii’, which was written by frontman John Lydon as a tribute to his wife, Nora. “It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life,” Lydon said of the track, “with the person they care for the most.”

Nora Forster passed away on April 5th following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s. Breaking the news, Lydon’s management wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news that Nora Forster – John Lydon’s wife of nearly five decades – has passed away. Nora had been living with Alzheimer’s for several years, in which time John had become her full time carer. Please respect John’s grief and allow him space. Rest in Peace Nora. Heart felt condolences to John from Rambo and all at PiL Official.”

Lydon and his bandmates have vowed to continue their work out of respect for Nora. Talking to The Telegraph, Lydon said, “She is loved, and she knows she is loved. And her personality has always been vivacious, outgoing, bright and looking for the best in things. All the sadness I had to go through [when Nora became ill] is self-inflicted on myself and I’m seeing the light in it now.”

He then added: “In an odd weird way this is actually a gift from God, not a curse. Because it offers enormous self-reflection. And it reminds me of that famous tradition in the Lydon family, ‘Don’t have self-pity – all it does is arm your enemies.’” End of The World is out on August 11th via Cargo.

You can listen to PiL’s latest single, ‘Penge’, below.