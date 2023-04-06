John Lydon announces death of his wife Nora Foster









Sex Pistols founder John Lydon has announced the tragic death of his wife, Nora Foster, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s. The couple married in 1979.

On his Twitter account, Lydon’s management issued the following statement: “It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news that Nora Forster – John Lydon’s wife of nearly 5 decades – has passed away. Nora had been living with Alzheimer’s for several years. In which time John had become her full time carer. Please respect John’s grief and allow him space. Rest in Peace Nora. Heart felt condolences to John from Rambo and all at PiL Official.”

Earlier this year, when submitting a song for the Eurovision contest with PiL, Lydon revealed their entry ‘Hawaii’ as being a love letter to his wife: “It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most”.

He continued: “All the things I thought were the ultimate agony seem preposterous now. It’s shaped me into what I am. I don’t think I’ll ever get over it. I don’t see how I can live without her. I wouldn’t want to. There’s no point”.

Lydon also sacrificed his craft for his beloved and put the new PiL album on hold so he could care for Nora. “We were in a recording studio in the middle of the country with nothing but sheep about and her mind just freaked out,” he said. “All my attention was on that, and the bits of songs we did put together were rubbish-y and confused”.

