John Lydon dedicates Eurovision song entry to his wife Nora









Former Sex Pistols singer John Lydon has dedicated his Eurovision Song Contest entry to his wife. Lydon hopes to represent Ireland with the song ‘Hawaii’, which he’ll perform with his band Public Image Ltd.

Lydon has previously described the track as a “love letter” to his wife, Nora, who is suffering from Alzheimer’s. Opening up about the entry, Lydon said: “My wife, when she sees this, it’s going to melt her, Alzheimer’s or not.

He continued: “It’s the most rewarding thing. It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most,” he said of the track in a statement, adding: “It’s also a message of hope that ultimately love conquers all.”

Speaking to The Sun, Lydon explained the motivation behind this rather surprising dedication: “We spent a magnificent holiday in Hawaii after a tour once and it was just the greatest week of our lives. Now her memories are fading, I wanted to bring something like that back to her. I get broke up even thinking about it.”

Back in 2020, Lydon sidelined a planned album with his band in order to care for Nora. The following year, in November 2021, he appeared on The Masked Singer as a gift to his wife.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is set to take place in Liverpool in May, where it will be held on behalf of Ukraine, which won the contest last year. Sadly, ongoing military engagement forced organisers to deem the country unable to host the event. Lydon recently explained that his entry was a chance for the competition to “break out” of the mould.