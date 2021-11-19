Placebo share video for ‘Surrounded By Spies’









British alt-rock icons, Placebo, have shared the new, paranoid video for ‘Surrounded By Spies’. The video watches Placebo play the track in an antiquated house, and has many similarities to the visuals that accompanied ‘The Bitter End’.

The band returned back in September with the single ‘Beautiful James’, and then followed it up earlier this month with ‘Surrounded by Spies’. Their first music in five years, Placebo‘s die-hard fanbase have lapped the pair of singles up, as it harks back to their classic Black Market Music era.

The video for ‘Surrounded by Spies’ augments the material’s inherent feeling of paranoia. Frontman Brian Molko explained that the idea for the track came from discovering that his neighbours were spying on him for “parties with a nefarious agenda”.

In a statement, he explained how he felt after the discovery: “I then began to ponder the countless ways in which our privacy has been eroded and stolen since the introduction of worldwide CCTV cameras that now employ racist facial recognition technologies; the rise of the internet and the cellphone, which has turned practically every user into a paparazzo and spectators in their own lives, and how we have mostly all offered up personal information to enormous multinationals whose sole intent is to exploit us.”

Adding: “It’s a true story told through a lens of paranoia, complete disgust for modern society’s values and the deification of surveillance capitalism,” Molko discussed. “The narrator is at the end of their tether, hopeless and afraid, completely at odds with our newfound progress and the god of money.”

The lyrics were conceived in a typically Placebo way, by using William S. Burroughs’ “cut-up technique” that was popularised by one-time Placebo collaborator David Bowie. Featuring on Placebo’s eighth album Never Let Me Go, fans are sure to be spinning ‘Surrounded by Spies’ until the album’s release in March next year.

Watch the ‘Surrounded by Spies’ video below.