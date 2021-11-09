Placebo share new song ‘Surrounded By Spies’ and announce European tour









Placebo - 'Surrounded By Spies' 6.7

Alt-rock heroes Placebo have returned with their second new single this year. Entitled ‘Surrounded By Spies’, the new material sounds like a return to form for Placebo, and the track is very Black Market Music-esque. In addition to the new number, the band have also announced details of a European tour.

The iconic rockers released their first single in five years, ‘Beautiful James’ in September. ‘Surrounded By Spies’ builds on its predecessor, both lyrically and musically, and frontman Brian Molko has revealed that it was inspired by discovering his neighbours were spying on him “on behalf of parties with a nefarious agenda”.

Detailing further, Molko added: “I then began to ponder the countless ways in which our privacy has been eroded and stolen since the introduction of worldwide CCTV cameras that now employ racist facial recognition technologies; the rise of the internet and the cellphone, which has turned practically every user into a paparazzo and spectators in their own lives, and how we have mostly all offered up personal information to enormous multinationals whose sole intent is to exploit us.”

Interestingly, Molko’s lyrics were conceived using the ‘cut-up technique’ that William S. Burroughs pioneered, and was famously used by David Bowie. “It’s a true story told through a lens of paranoia, complete disgust for modern society’s values and the deification of surveillance capitalism,” Molko appended. “The narrator is at the end of their tether, hopeless and afraid, completely at odds with our newfound progress and the god of money.”

‘Surrounded By Spies’ will feature on Placebo’s 8th studio album Never Let Me Go, which is set for release on March 25, 2022. See the album’s tracklist below.

Find out more details on Placebo’s 2022 tour here. Listen to ‘Surrounded By Spies’ below.

Never Let Me Go tracklist:

‘Forever Chemicals’ ‘Beautiful James’ ‘Hugz’ ‘Happy Birthday In The Sky’ ‘The Prodigal’ ‘Surrounded By Spies’ ‘Try Better Next Time’ ‘Sad White Reggae’ ‘Twin Demons’ ‘Chemtrails’ ‘This Is What You Wanted’ ‘Went Missing’ ‘Fix Yourself’