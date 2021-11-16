Placebo say new album is their most "courageous"









Placebo discussing their forthcoming new album, Never Let Me Go, has seen frontman Brian Molko explain how he hopes the band have been “courageous” with the material. Earlier this month Placebo announced the album, the long-awaited follow up to 2013’s Loud Like Love. It is scheduled for release on March 25th, 2022.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the band revealed that Never Let Me Go germinated when the band were taking their 1996 debut album on a 20th-anniversary tour.

Molko discussed his thoughts on the 20th-anniversary tour. He said it felt like “an extremely commercial exercise,” before adding: “Having to go back and play songs which felt quite sophomoric for me at first made me want to do something that really, really broke with all of my safety nets.”

Elsewhere, the band explained how they wrote the album “backwards”. Of this method, Molko said: “If you decide to do everything in a way that you don’t actually know how to do, you’ll fall into a series of accidents which can stimulate you or disgust you. That surprise is what I live for.”

Per The Guardian interview, Never Let Me Go deals with the era’s most important topics, namely climate change, extreme inequality and surveillance.

Of humanity’s way out, Molko opined: “For me, it’s about not existing in the problem and trying to live in the solution. I wanted to express something visceral, something very human. I just hope that other people will understand it and that it will move them.”

Adding: “I hope that I’ve been somewhat courageous with this record so that it might inspire courage in others. It might help them stand up for what they believe in. That’s all. That’s what music did for me,” he appended.

Placebo have released two singles from Never Let Me Go, ‘Beautiful James’ and ‘Surrounded By Spies‘. Alongside the new tracks, they’ve announced details of a UK and Ireland tour.

Listen to ‘Surrounded By Spies’ below.