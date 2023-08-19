Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour on the movie that was “debased” by Hollywood









David Gilmour, known globally as the voice and guitar behind Pink Floyd’s iconic soundscapes, isn’t simply a music maestro. He’s also a discerning cinephile with robust opinions on the film industry, particularly regarding adaptations. “The European film industry seems to possess so much more integrity than Hollywood,” Gilmour once observed, pointing out a particular example: “Take the original version of Vanilla Sky“.

At the heart of his critique was Open Your Eyes (or Abre los Ojos), a Spanish romantic psychological thriller released in 1997, directed by Alejandro Amenábar and starring Eduardo Noriega and Penélope Cruz. A gripping tale of love, dreams, and reality, it was acclaimed for its intricate narrative and intense character dynamics. Yet, it wasn’t just the story that captured audiences, but the movie’s ability to blur the lines between fantasy and reality, leaving viewers questioning the nature of existence.

However, During a 2002 interview with The Times, Gilmour voiced his dismay at Hollywood’s take on this Spanish classic. The US adaptation, titled Vanilla Sky, directed by Cameron Crowe and starring Tom Cruise, once again saw Cruz reprising her role. While Vanilla Sky earned a respectable box office haul and was lauded by many for its soundtrack and unique visuals, Gilmour felt it lacked the nuanced depth of its European predecessor. Not one for mincing his words, he stated how Open Your Eyes was “another great movie that was debased by Hollywood”.

In the same interview, Gilmour had previously singled out Life Is Beautiful, the 1997 Italian Holocaust movie, citing it as an example of how European cinema boasted more nuanced, thought-provoking and generally classier entries. Likewise, he lamented the loss of “older Hollywood films” like It’s A Wonderful Life, asserting that he “prefers” a more vintage style of American movie making.

Does modern Hollywood sometimes dilute the essence of original foreign gems in its pursuit of mass appeal and box office success? Gilmour’s comparison of Open Your Eyes and Vanilla Sky isn’t singular in the realm of film critiques. With their distinct narrative styles, numerous European films have been adapted by American studios, often polarising fans and critics. Perhaps most famously was 1998’s City of Angels, directed by Brad Silberling.

This Hollywood production took Wim Wenders’ masterful Wings of Desire, the 1987 fantasy following Bruno Gantz as an angel in Berlin, meditating on the nature of the human experience, and transported it to Los Angeles. And, in one of the strangest casting choices in history, decided Nicolas Cage would be a good substitute for Gantz. For some, these adaptations open up non-English films to a broader audience. Yet, many, especially Gilmour, lose their soul in the process.

Reflecting on the legacy of Open Your Eyes, it’s a movie that continues to endure and inspire. As for its Hollywood counterpart, Vanilla Sky, despite its success, it’s viewed by some, like Gilmour, as missing that certain indefinable spark. For Gilmour, the original remains superior, untouched by Hollywood’s reinterpretation.