A selection of David Gilmour’s favourite movies









The realm of cinema has long been a source of inspiration and solace for artists across all mediums. For musicians, the intertwining of visual and auditory elements in films can evoke deep emotions and serve as a catalyst for creativity. For David Gilmour, the iconic guitar virtuoso and voice behind several of Pink Floyd’s timeless classics, three films, in particular, stood out.

Born in 1946, one can only imagine the wealth of cinema that Gilmour has sampled over the years. He’s lived through the Golden Age of cinema, seen the director-driven reign of New Hollywood and been witness to the domination of 21st-century cinema by the superhero craze. Often, musicians of his stature and inclination gravitate towards the more provocative and political entries in cinema – the films of Francis Ford Coppola and the abstract, mind-bending work of David Lynch.

Considering the emphasis on live visuals and hallucinogenic spectacle used in the live performances of Pink Floyd, often regarded as pioneers of the live experience, you wouldn’t be blamed for expecting Gilmour to have preference over the more potent and immersive type of cinema. For Gilmour, however, it seems that a more classical strain of film took root in his heart.

What if you discovered that a rock legend had a soft spot for a heartwarming classic from 1946, commonly aired during Christmas? Or that a satirical musical melodrama from the 1970s found a special place in his heart? And in the vast tapestry of global cinema, which Italian masterpiece did this maestro consider a personal favourite? Let’s take a closer look.

The favourite movies of David Gilmour:

It’s A Wonderful Life (Frank Capra, 1946)

An interview with The Times in 2002 brought to light one of Gilmour’s beloved movies, the 1946 classic It’s A Wonderful Life. Directed by Frank Capra, this film has become synonymous with the Christmas spirit, especially in the US. It chronicles the journey of a despondent businessman who, with the help of a guardian angel, realises the significance of his existence. Gilmour, in the interview, expressed his appreciation for the film, juxtaposing it against his critique of the contemporary Hollywood industry.

“The European film industry seems to possess so much more integrity than Hollywood,” Gilmour stated. “Take the original version of Vanilla Sky, Open Your Eyes, which also starred Penélope Cruz. Another great movie that was debased by Hollywood. I suppose I do prefer older Hollywood films such as It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Life Is Beautiful (Roberto Benigni, 1997)

A surprising revelation from the same interview was Gilmour’s admiration for the 1997 Italian film Life Is Beautiful. “I also like Life is Beautiful by Roberto Benigni,” the musician said. Directed by, written by and also starring Benigni in a lead role, the movie provided a poignant tale of a father striving to shield his son from the horrors of a concentration camp during World War II.

In a bid to protect him, the father comes up with a heart-wrenching idea: to tell his child that they’re playing a game. Not only did it secure its place among the highest-grossing Italian films, but it also bagged three Academy Awards, and Benigni became the first actor to clinch the Oscar for a non-English male performance.

Beyond The Valley Of The Dolls (Russ Meyer, 1970)

Further digging into his film preferences, the musician’s official website shed light on another of his favourites. Responding to fans’ curiosity, it was revealed that the 1970s film Beyond The Valley Of The Dolls, directed by Russ Meyer, was among Gilmour’s favourites. “He did say, perhaps tongue in cheek, that it was his favourite film once upon a time,” came the answer on Gilmour’s official FAQ section.

Following the journey of three girls who venture to Hollywood seeking success but encounter a world of vice, the film was widely panned upon release and compared very unfavourably to its predecessor, Valley of the Dolls – and even that film was derided by critics at the time. Nevertheless, it saw a substantial cult following, but our guess is that Gilmour’s pick was indeed tongue-in-cheek.