Phoebe Bridgers pauses show in Toronto so fan can receive medical assistance









At the RBC Echo Beach Amphitheatre in Toronto during a recent show, Phoebe Bridgers was forced to pause her show five times to allow venue staff and paramedics to locate and treat fans in need of medical assistance.

The packed-out event had been heavily anticipated as the singer’s popularity, and the rapid ticket sales for the tour would attest. Some of Bridgers’ biggest fans even took to camping out overnight to ensure a timely entry to the concert.

Fans began queuing up as early as 3am to get a spot near the barricade that separates the audience from the stage in hopes of getting a close-up view of the 27-year-old singer-songwriter and producer.

Bridgers is currently on her 2022 Reunion Tour that kicked off in April with standout sets at Coachella and Hangout Fest in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

The problem began when venue staff started letting fans into the venue a few hours before the start time for the show. The few hundred fans who had been waiting for hours to get in rushed forward to the front level to get the best view. As the numbers piled in, the crowd became chaotic and overwhelmingly hot – not the place to be for the claustrophobes among us.

As the show progressed, a number of fans close to the stage began to faint from the overwhelming heat and dehydration, leading to the concert being paused so that security staff could reach the fans.

“Last night’s show was proactively paused a few times so medical staff could assist fans who were experiencing dehydration. Safety is always our top priority and we worked in close collaboration with medical authorities throughout the evening,” Toronto Police told Billboard in a statement. “We did have paid duty officers on scene at the concert. At this time, we haven’t been able to locate any calls for service.”

Watch Phoebe Bridgers’ performance of ‘Punisher’ from Tuesday night at the Toronto venue below.