Coachella 2022: Watch Arlo Parks and Phoebe Bridgers perform together









Phoebe Bridgers brought out Arlo Parks during her set at Coachella 2022.

Remarkably, the performance marked Bridgers’ first performance at the Californian festival, and it was a show to remember for the Punisher singer-songwriter. On Friday, she was third to the top on the line-up on the Outdoor Theatre stage and took to the stage before Louis The Child and King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard.

Her 12-track set included ‘Kyoto’, ‘Motion Sickness’ and her new single ‘Sidelines‘. The new single was made by Bridgers, especially for the upcoming adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Conversations With Friends.

Towards the end of the set, Bridgers introduced Arlo Parks, and the pair performed ‘Graceland Too’ and ‘I Know The End’, which both featured on Punisher.

Meanwhile, Bridgers is set to perform in the UK this summer for the first time in four years. As well as sets at Glastonbury and Latitude, she’ll be heading out on headline dates in Dublin, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and London.

Due to phenomenal demand, Bridgers has announced additional dates in Glasgow, Manchester, and an extra three shows at the world-famous O2 Brixton Academy in London.

Watch footage of Parks joining her at Coachella 2022 below.

