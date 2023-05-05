Peter Gabriel shares new single ‘Four Kinds of Horses’









British art pop pioneer Peter Gabriel has released his newest single, ‘Four Kinds of Horses’. The new track comes from Gabriel’s upcoming studio album i/o.

“‘Four Kinds of Horses’ actually began on Richard Russell’s project Everything Is Recorded,” explains Gabriel of the new single. “He’s a friend (and founder of XL Records) and he asked me to pop into his studio. I came up with some chords, melodies and words on top of a groove he was working on”.

“We tried a few things that didn’t altogether work and so it lay dormant for quite a while,” he adds. “Then I started playing around with it again and changed the mood and the groove and something else began to emerge with a better chorus.”

“As soon as I heard one I thought they would make a great three-dimensional wallpaper of sound and asked Brian to create eleven more, which sounded like electric worms to me,” Gabriel concludes.

Gabriel has been employing a unique system for scheduling the release of his new songs: each new track is dropped while there is a new full moon. That was the trend with the previously released singles ‘Panopticom’, ‘The Court’, ‘Playing for Time’ and ‘i/o’, and it’s the same for ‘Four Kinds of Horses’.

Check out the audio for ‘Four Kinds of Horses’ down below.