Peter Gabriel makes triumphant return with new single, ‘Panopticom’

Today, to observe the first full moon of 2023, former Genesis mastermind Peter Gabriel has uncovered the first single to preview his forthcoming album, i/o. It marks the singer-songwriter’s first solo music in seven years.

‘Panopticom’ hears the 72-year-old artist accompanied on synths by production mastermind and Roxy Music alumnus Brian Eno, who released an album of his own towards the end of 2022, FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE. Also appearing on the track are bassist Tony Levin, drummer Manu Katché, and guitarist David Rhodes.

The single was written and produced by Gabriel and was recorded at Real World Studios in Wiltshire and The Beehive in London. The track comes as a welcomed throwback to the classic sound of Gabriel’s classic 1986 album, So.

With Eno’s synth accompaniment, the ethereal, sentimental intro breaks into something more danceable in the third minute with the entrance of a beat. While many artists try – and often fail – to keep up with the modern style, Gabriel is once again taking pride in his musical identity and leaves his fans with much to get excited about in the run-up to the new album.

In a press statement, Gabriel said that the song “is based on an idea I have been working on to initiate the creation of an infinitely expandable accessible data globe: The Panopticom. We are beginning to connect a like-minded group of people who might be able to bring this to life, to allow the world to see itself better and understand more of what’s really going on.”

According to the press release, like ‘Panopticom’, subsequent singles from the new album will be released on the night of a full moon. “Some of what I’m writing about this time is the idea that we seem incredibly capable of destroying the planet that gave us birth and that unless we find ways to reconnect ourselves to nature and to the natural world, we are going to lose a lot,” Gabriel said discussing the album as a whole. “A simple way of thinking about where we fit into all of this is looking up at the sky… and the moon has always drawn me to it.”

Last year, alongside the news of his new music, Gabriel announced his first UK and European tour in nearly a decade. The dates will mark his first touring activity since the ‘Back To Front Tour’ in late 2014 and are set to begin with a show in Krakow, Poland, on May 18th 2023, before heading off across Verona, Milan, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm, Amsterdam and other cities throughout the month, bleeding into June.

In June, Gabriel returns for dates across the British Isles, where he’ll perform at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena, The O2 in London, the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, the AO Arena in Manchester and the 3Arena in Dublin.

Announcing the tour, Gabriel said: “It’s been a while, and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin. Look forward to seeing you out there.”

Listen to the new single below.