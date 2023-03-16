Peter Gabriel says he may release a new song “every full moon” for the rest of his life









Former Genesis frontman Peter Gabriel is set to release his first new album in 21 years. His forthcoming record, i/o, is due for release later this year.

The LP will be the culmination of an inventive plan whereby Gabriel will release a new track every full moon (roughly every 29.5 days). “I’m an awkward sod,” he says of the project. “I like doing things differently, if I can.”

At 72, the experimental musician says that the project may continue indefinitely beyond the release of i/o. He delivered the first song of the cycle back in January with ‘Panopticom’ but says he may well keep going as long as is health will let him.

Speaking to Uncut, Gabriel explained: “The album’s got quite a lot of different colours. There’s four or five up-tempo songs. It depends on what ends up being chosen for the album. There’s still quite a few question marks. But I may just keep going. That’s another thought!”

With a surplus of songs, i/o will have a backlog that he plans to release after the album, and he wants to record further tracks in the interim which may well turn the lunar releases into a rolling cycle.

Regarding his stockpile of unheard music, he said: “Nothing happened with those tracks, so it’d be quite nice to stick those on a record at some point. But there’s probably 20 or so new things. So I’ll see where we get to with those. If I have the stamina, I may just keep going…”