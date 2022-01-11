Pavement announce 'Terror Twilight' reissue









American indie rock legends Pavement have returned to officially cash in on their 30th anniversary. Well, technically their 30th anniversary was back in 2019, but the coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to proceedings. Thankfully, the guys in Pavement were cool enough to hold off until 2022 to reunite and tour on both sides of the Atlantic.

That was thought to be the extent of it, but it looks like the band are actually giving us some more goodies to celebrate with. That’s because the group have announced a reissue of their final album, 1999’s Terror Twilight, complete with the remastered original album, B-sides, home demos, rehearsal tapes, era-appropriate live recordings, and even the rough tracks from Pavement’s scrapped session at Sonic Youth’s Echo Canyon studio.

The new expanded version of the album, titled Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal, will feature 28 previously unreleased tracks, including ‘Be the Hook’, which was released today. ‘Be the Hook’ is unmistakable Pavement: sardonic, slightly esoteric, kind of silly, and eternally teetering on the edge of falling apart. Stephen Malkmus and his “smartest dumb guy in the room” persona is in full force as he gives meta shoutouts to the band members mid-song and unfurls words like he’s improvising them on the spot.

It doesn’t seem all that surprising that ‘Be the Hook’ was left off of Terror Twilight. The band were going for a (slightly) more contained and organised sound for their fifth LP, and ‘Be the Hook’ instead harkens back to the band’s classic Crooked Rain Crooked Rain-era sound. There’s enough ‘Gold Soundz’ or ‘Range Life’ in ‘Be the Hook’ that it likely was given a pass over.

The new reissue is also set to feature commentary from all five band members and producer Nigel Godrich. With four LPs and two CDs worth of songs, plus never before seen photos from the band’s final year, the expanded reissue of Terror Twilight is the perfect accompaniment to anyone whose ready to transport back in time to the ’90s and escape this current hellscape we’re living in.

Check out the audio for ‘Be the Hook’, plus the full tracklist for the reissue of Terror Twilight, down below. Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal is set for an April 8th release.

Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal

LP1 – Side A

1) Platform Blues

2) The Hexx

3) You Are a Light

4) Cream of Gold

5) Ann Don’t Cry

LP1 – Side B

1) Billie

2) Folk Jam

3) Major Leagues

4) Carrot Rope

5) Shagbag #

6) Speak, See, Remember

7) Spit On a Stranger

LP2 – Side C

1) The Porpoise and the Hand Grenade

2) Rooftop Gambler

3) Your Time to Change

4) Stub Your Toe

5) Major Leagues (Demo Version)

6) Decouvert de Soleil

LP2 – Side D

1) Carrot Rope (SM Demo) #

2) Folk Jam Moog (SM Demo) #

3) Billy (SM Demo) #

4) Terror Twilight [Speak, See, Remember] (SM Demo) #

5) You Are a Light (SM Demo) #

6) Cream of Gold Intro (Jessamine) #

7) Cream of Gold (SM Demo) #

LP3 – Side E

1) Spit On a Stranger (SM Demo) #

2) Folk Jam Guitar (SM Demo) #

3) You Are a Light (Echo Canyon) #

4) Ground Beefheart [Platform Blues] (Echo Canyon) #

5) Folk Jam (Echo Canyon) #

LP3 – Side F

1) Ann Don’t Cry (Echo Canyon) #

2) Jesus in Harlem [Cream of Gold] (Echo Canyon) #

3) The Porpoise and the Hand Grenade (Echo Canyon) #

4) Spit On a Stranger (Echo Canyon) #

5) Be the Hook #

LP4 – Side G

1) You Are a Light (Jackpot!) #

2) Terror Twilight [Speak, See, Remember] (RPM) #

3) Rooftop Gambler (Jessamine) #

4) For Sale! The Preston School of Industry (Jessamine) #

5) Frontwards (Live) #

LP4 – Side H

1) Platform Blues (Live) #

2) The Hexx (Live) #

3) You Are a Light (Live) #

4) Folk Jam (Live) #

5) Sinister Purpose (Live) #

#= previously unreleased

2xCD features 1999 album sequence