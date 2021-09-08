Pavement announce 2022 reunion tour across UK & Europe







Pavement, one of the most critically acclaimed and popular bands to emerge from the American underground scene in the last three decades, have just announced that they will be embarking on a reunion tour in the UK and Europe starting in autumn 2022.

The tour will see the classic lineup of Stephen Malkmus, Scott ‘Spiral Stairs’ Kannberg, Mark Ibold, Bob Nastanovich and Steve West play their first shows together since 2010.

Beginning in Leeds on October 17th, Pavement’s reunion tour will sweep the breadth of the UK, hitting Glasgow, Edinburgh and Manchester, before culminating with a four-night residency at London’s Roundhouse. They will then continue with dates in Paris, Oslo, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Aarhus, Bremen, Berlin, Brussels, Amsterdam and Dublin. In addition to the UK and European tour, Pavement will also headline the ES Primavera Sound Barcelona and Porto festival 2022.

Pavement can lay claim to five era-defining albums: 1992’s Slanted And Enchanted, 1994’s Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain, 1995’s Wowee Zowee, 1997’s Brighten The Corners, and Terror Twilight, which was released in 1999 just before they disbanded. In 2010, the group reunited and played four sold-out benefit concerts in New York’s central park, hosted a four-night residency in London’s Brixton Academy, and topped the bill of some of the world’s biggest festivals, including the Roskilde and Pitchfork.

In the intervening ten years, Pavement have lay fairly low, seeing their B-side, ‘Harness Your Hopes’, turn into an unlikely “hit” on digital platforms a few years back. Having released a wealth of bonus material and rarities via Matador, Domino, Drag City, and Treble Kicker, Pavement are now represented solely by Matador. Their influence on modern guitar music cannot be understated and can be felt in the dizzying array of bands emerging from the UK’s underground music scene.

Check out Pavement’s tour dates below.

Pavement 2022 reunion tour dates:

Thu 2/6 2022 Barcelona, ES Primavera Sound

Fri 10/6 2022 Porto, Portugal NOS Primavera Sound

Mon 17/10 2022 Leeds, UK O2 Academy Leeds

Tue 18/10 2022 Glasgow, UK Barrowland Ballroom

Wed 19/10 2022 Edinburgh, UK Usher Hall

Thu 20/10 2022 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo

Sat 22/10 2022 London, UK Roundhouse

Sun 23/10 2022 London, UK Roundhouse

Mon 24/10 2022 London, UK Roundhouse

Tue 25/10 2022 London, UK Roundhouse

Thu 27/10 2022 Paris, FR Le Grand Rex

Sat 29/10 2022 Copenhagen, DK Vega

Sun 30/10 2022 Oslo, NO Sentrum Scene

Mon 31/10 2022 Stockholm, SE Cirkus

Wed 2/11 2022 Aarhus, DK – VoxHall

Fri 4/11 2022 Bremen, DE Pier 2

Sat 5/11 2022 Berlin, DE Tempodrom

Mon 7/11 2022 Brussels, BE Cirque Royal

Tue 8/11 2022 Amsterdam, NL Royal Carré Theater

Thu 10/11 2022 Dublin, IE Vicar Street

