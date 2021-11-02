Pavement announce 2022 North American tour









American indie rock greats Pavement have announced a new slate of 2022 tour dates in North America.

The tour will be the first time that the classic lineup of Stephen Malkmus, Scott ‘Spiral Stairs’ Kannberg, Mark Ibold, Bob Nastanovich and Steve West have played together in their home country since 2010.

The new dates shouldn’t come as that much of a surprise: the band previously announced a number of European and UK tour dates in September. All of this is acting as a sort of quasi-30 year anniversary, considering how the band had planned a series of headlining festival appearances at Primavera Sound on their actual 30th anniversary back in 2020, but since Covid-19 had basically killed the live music industry for about two years, the band have replaced the one-off festivities with a full-scale tour (they’re still going back to Primavera, by the way, in June of 2022).

The North American dates, which start off in the band’s native California, will crisscross their way upstate before heading up to Pacific Northwest. The tour roughly moves from west to east as they circle around and eventually end up in Austin, Texas.

As any good nerd does, I immediately checked to see when they’re coming closest to me and was surprised to a Washington D.C. almost exactly eleven months from now. Does this feel like a lot of leeway time to decide whether you want to go to this show or not? It feels like an almost excessive amount of time, but if I’m still interested in seeing them a year from now, I might just go.

The first Pavement reunion back in 2010 got pretty good reviews and it seems like the band is starting a trend of doing some nostalgia shows every ten years or so when the band feel like playing again (or run out of money).

Check out the announcement, plus the full slate of tour dates, down below.

Pavement 2022 North American tour dates:

9/07 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre

9/09 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

9/10 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

9/12 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

9/13 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

9/14 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

9/16 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield Amphitheatre

9/17 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre

9/19 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

9/20 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

9/21 – St. Paul, MN – The Palace Theatre

9/22– Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

9/24 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre

9/26 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

9/28 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

9/30 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

10/01 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

10/02 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

10/05 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

10/06 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

10/08 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

10/09 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

10/11 – Austin, GA – ACL Live at the Moody Theater