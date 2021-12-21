Watch Paul Weller perform alongside Ocean Colour Scene in London









Paul Weller and the Birmingham band Ocean Colour Scene have once again joined forces, performing alongside one another during a recent concert in London.

Famously, OCS toured with Weller during his resurgence in the 1990s, and their guitarist, Steve Craddock, was the lead axeman in Weller’s solo band. Furthermore, the band frontman, Simon Fowler, appeared on Weller’s acclaimed album, 1993’s Wild Wood. Later, in 2007, Weller returned the favour and provided the band with the track ‘For Dancers Only’, which appeared on On The Leyline, further solidifying their extensive collaborative efforts.

OCS are currently on tour, and their show at Camden’s Roundhouse was a huge one. To take things to another level, they enlisted Weller to help them storm through fan favourite songs such as ‘The Circle’ and ‘Travellers Tune’.

The West Midlands legends played another triumphant show at London’s Roundhouse on Monday, December 20th. They’re set to follow it up with a show at the O2 Academy in Birmingham tomorrow night (December 22nd), before wrapping up their tour at the O2 Victoria Warehouse on Thursday, December 23rd.

Weller’s surprise appearance was a huge moment for all involved, as the legendary rocker was forced to cancel his remaining set of shows for 2021 due to contracting Covid-19. “I was so, so disappointed to not be able to finish the rest of the shows,” Weller admitted on social media. “I caught the dreaded Covid so that was that”.

He continued: “I hope we can reschedule the shows for next year. This tour was so great, we loved every show, it was so great to be out again and playing. Great set, band and crowd! “I hope we can do it again next year. Let us hope for a better year ahead”.

Weller is scheduled to return to the live circuit in March 2022, but with Covid running rampant once more, all plans hang on a knife-edge for the live music sector. For now, watch Weller appear alongside Ocean Colour Scene at the Roundhouse below.