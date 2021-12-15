Paul Weller forced to cancel tour dates after contracting Covid-19









Paul Weller has been forced to cut his UK tour short after testing positive for coronavirus. The final three dates of his 2021 tour, which would have seen him appear in Norwich on December 3rd, Lincoln on the 4th and Cambridge on the 5th, were cancelled on the 3rd after a band member “tested positive for Covid-19”.

In a statement, Weller reassured fans that he would do everything in his power to reorganise the cancelled shows. “We are working hard to see if we can reschedule the shows and will share more information on that as soon as we possibly can,” his team wrote.

Going on to explain the decision behind the cancellations, Weller’s team went on to say: “This is obviously incredibly disappointing news for not just the fans but Paul and the whole team involved, but we need to follow the guidelines to keep everyone as safe as possible”.

Last week, Weller confirmed that he too had tested positive with Covid-19, the omicron variant of which is beginning to make an impact on public life. Following up the announcement with a tweet, Weller wrote: “I was so, so disappointed to not be able to finish the rest of the shows. I caught the dreaded COVID so that was that”.

Weller went on to point out that there was every reason to be optimistic: “I hope we can reschedule the shows for next year. This tour was so great, we loved every show, it was so great to be out again and playing. Great set, band and crowd. I hope we can do it again next year. Let us hope for a better year ahead – Happy Holidays. Keep the faith, Love PW.”

Weller will resume his UK tour in April 2022, which will continue until the end of the month. In addition, Weller revealed a string of new outdoor live dates for the following summer, which will see the one-time frontman of The Jam take to the stage in Kent, Lincoln and Bedford.