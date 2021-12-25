Paul McCartney named his favourite horror film of all time









The Beatles have always been very transparent about their love for cinema, especially counter-culture classics such as the Monty Python films. Both John Lennon as well as Paul McCartney loved foreign films as well, regularly citing cinematic magicians such as Federico Fellini as one of their favourite filmmakers of all time along with other important landmarks in the history of cinema.

While George Harrison put up his own funds for Monty Python’s Life of Brian and Lennon gave $1million to Alejandro Jodorowsky to make whatever he wanted to, McCartney was particularly drawn to the horror genre. In a Q&A session on Twitter, the music legend was asked about his favourite horror film of all time by a fan who was eager to know about McCartney’s taste in cinema.

He replied, “Alien would be my favourite for the bit of chest-popping!” while referring to the 1979 sci-fi classic by Ridley Scott. Changing the monster subgenre in horror forever, Alien follows the misfortunes of a spaceship crew after a terrifying extraterrestrial entity makes it onto their ship. Selected by us as one of the greatest horror films ever made, it is no surprise that McCartney chose this as his top pick.

Although Ridley Scott has faltered this year with misfires such as The Duelists and House of Gucci, uninitiated viewers only need to watch Alien for the first time to be convinced of the fact that he had created one of the definitive masterpieces of the 20th century. The film was so influential and successful that it spawned sequels, video games and other tangential additions to the classic’s growing legacy.

In a recent interview, Scott reflected on the making of Alien. the film which solidified his status as an accomplished directorial talent. He revealed that it was actually the studio president’s idea to cast a woman in the role of Officer Ripley, a part that eventually went to Sigourney Weaver who transformed the character into one of the most iconic representations of that period.

Scott also spoke about McCartney’s favourite scene in which an alien pops out of John Hurt’s chest and said that he had kept it a secret from the actors. “I kept it very much from the actors and I kept the actual little creature, whatever that would be, from the actors. I never wanted them to see it,” Scott said. “Remember there was no digital effects in those days at all. I’m going to somehow bring that creature out of his chest.”

