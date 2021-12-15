Twitter reveals the '10 most discussed films' of 2021









2021 has been an extraordinary year for filmmaking, bouncing back from the tragic effects of the coronavirus pandemic that caused cinemas worldwide to close down in 2020.

Punctuated by a particularly great year for female filmmakers including the likes of Chloé Zhao, Julia Ducournau and Céline Sciamma, 2021 has gifted us with glorious indie films such as Nomadland as well as the return of the big-budget blockbuster with movies like Dune and The Matrix Resurrections.

However, much like any popular discussion in the contemporary world, popularity rules and word of mouth for a particular film still rules when it comes to ultimate box office figures. Social media service Twitter has revealed the 10 most-discussed films of 2021, with the list including Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and Godzilla vs. Kong among a range of other superhero movies.

The full list includes:

The Batman

Shrek

Godzilla vs. Kong

Dune

The Suicide Squad

Black Widow

Black Panther

Eternals

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

It’s certainly no surprise to see the likes of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Dune on the list, with these two films having suffocated the popular cinematic discussion for many months now. The one outlier is most certainly Shrek, with the film likely included due to the fact that it celebrated its 20th anniversary this year. Its inclusion on this list is an ode to the film’s everlasting pertinence in pop culture.

The social media platform also released the 10 most-discussed TV shows of the year, with the list including:

Pui Pui Molcar

Sen Cal Kapimi

In the Soop

Tokyo Revengers

A Fazenda 13

WandaVision

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba

Squid Game

Jujutsu Kaisen

Big Brother Brasil

Whilst there is certainly a lot of anime on the TV list, Marvel’s Wandavision managed to sneak in as well as the ever-popular Squid Game from Netflix.