Netflix officially confirms 'Squid Game' season 2









After taking popular culture by storm, it was merely a matter of time before Netflix’s Squid Game received the green light for a second series, with creator Hwang Dong-hyuk officially confirming the show’s continuation in a recent interview.

Speaking with AP news, the creator and writer of the series acknowledged that there had been “so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season,” before joking, “I almost feel like you leave us no choice!”. Continuing, the mastermind behind Squid Game revealed: “There will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently”.

Since its release in September 2021, Squid Game has risen to dominance, quickly becoming Netflix’s most popular series launch in the history of the streaming service, pulling in 111 million viewers worldwide. Whilst Hwang Dong-hyuk doesn’t give much away in terms of the plot of the upcoming series, he does reveal: “I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen. So I will promise you this: Gi-hun will come back, and he’ll do something for the world”.

Providing a refreshing turn of pace for the streaming giant who usually relies on small-scale crime dramas and established brands for viewers, Squid Game has shown that the appetite for foreign-made content is certainly in existence. Playing off the already well-loved concept of ‘Battle Royale’ made popular thanks to the classic Japanese film of the same name released in 2000, the concept has since been revived thanks to The Hunger Games series as well as video games Fortnite and Call of Duty.

Thanks to the staggering success of the first series of Squid Game, fans of the series worldwide will be glad to hear that they’ll be given an answer to the shocking cliff-hanger of the first series, continuing the story of Seong Gi-hun.

This article was first published through Best of Netflix.