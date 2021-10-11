The director Quentin Tarantino called "a f**king genius"









Quentin Tarantino’s love of cinema defies genre and origins, with a passion for pretty much anything that runs over a 60-minute runtime. Though he may not be well known for his forays into the horror genre, he is certainly influenced by its legacy, inspired by old Grindhouse films as well as brand new horror efforts, as illustrated in his 2007 film Death Proof.

“Violence is just one of many things you can do in movies,” the director once said. “People ask me, ‘Where does all this violence come from in your movies?’ I say, ‘Where does all this dancing come from in Stanley Donen movies?’ If you ask me how I feel about violence in real life, well, I have a lot of feelings about it. It’s one of the worst aspects of America. In movies, violence is cool. I like it.”

He added, later: “I feel like a conductor and the audience’s feelings are my instruments. I will be like, ‘Laugh, laugh, now be horrified’. When someone does that to me I’ve had a good time at the movies,” he said, offering a deeper understanding of his approach to violence. “If a guy gets shot in the stomach and he’s bleeding like a stuck pig then that’s what I want to see — not a man with a stomach ache and a little red dot on his belly,” he added.

Notable inspiration for Quentin Tarantino comes in the form of Toshiya Fujita’s Lady Snowblood as well as Kinji Fukasaku’s Battle Royale, both of which being influential in the final design for 2003s Kill Bill starring Uma Thurman. A further Japanese icon who Quentin Tarantino is enamoured by is Takashi Miike, director of Ichi the Killer, Dead Alive and Sukiyaki Western Django where Tarantino even makes an eccentric cameo. Quentin Tarantino would even call Miike’s 1999 horror, Audition “true masterpiece if ever there was one” in an interview with Sky Movies.

Whilst Quentin Tarantino is certainly enamoured by Takashi Miike, there is another filmmaker however he holds in even higher regard. Presenting the Mastermind Award for George Romero at the Scream awards, Tarantino stated, “here’s why I’m here tonight. To stand up for one of the coolest, the craziest, the scariest and America’s greatest regional moviemakers of all time”. Continuing, he added, “I owe this man a huge debt and so does every filmmaker who ever dared to declare their own independence because George Romero did it first and he did it with more guts and more gore than anybody!”.

Punctuating his love for the iconic horror director, Quentin Tarantino introduces George Romero by calling him “a f**king genius”, making his opinion on the filmmaker abundantly well known.

Twelve years after George Romero’s final movie, and four years after his death in 2017, The Amusement Park was released in 2021, salvaged from two badly-faded 16mm prints, digitally scanned into 4K resolution. Take a look at the trailer right here.

Comments