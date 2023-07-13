Paramore vocalist Hayley Williams covers Beyonce’s ‘I Miss You’









Paramore are still on tour in support of their sixth studio album, This Is Why, which was released earlier this year. On Tuesday, July 11th, they took to the stage at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, with a slightly amended setlist.

Amidst hits like ‘Still Into You’, and ‘Ain’t It Fun’, from their self-titled record and newer tracks like ‘Running Out of Time’, ‘Big Man, Little Dignity’, and ‘The News’, frontwoman Hayley Williams snuck in a tribute to Beyoncé while in the popstar’s hometown.

Williams performed an acapella cover of Beyonce’s track ‘I Miss You’, which was featured on her fourth studio album, 4, in 2011. Beyoncé wrote the song alongside Frank Ocean and Shea Taylor.

Footage from the Texas performance shows Williams and her band’s backlit silhouettes as her powerful vocals carry the song effortlessly.

The show formed part of the second leg of Paramore’s US tour, which continues into early August as they take on San Francisco, San Diego, and more. The band will also be performing an opening slot on Taylor Swift’s Eras tour next year across the UK and Europe.

On Twitter, Taylor Swift shared, “Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???”

Beyoncé’s own world tour in support of her seventh studio album Renaissance is ongoing, as she embarks upon the North American leg from July to early October.

Watch Hayley Williams covering Beyoncé’s ‘I Miss You’ in Houston below.