Hayley Williams reflects on Paramore’s self-titled record









After a decade since its release, Hayley Williams took to social media to talk about Paramore’s self-titled record. The album was their fourth as a band and featured the pop rock singles ‘Ain’t It Fun’ and ‘Still Into You’.

When discussing the making of the album, Williams mentioned the hardships that the band faced, posting on Twitter, “10 years ago we put out a record that took a lot of guts and self-determination to make. Mainly because after losing 2 members of the band there was so much discourse around whether or not the band could make anything worthwhile – let alone stay together”. This was following the departure of the Farro brothers, who left after the tour for Brand New Eyes.

In an attempt to regroup, Williams talked about writing most of the songs with guitarist Taylor York, continuing, “Taylor and I wrote these songs having no idea if people would accept a reformed, more liberated version of Paramore. Our fans not only accepted but championed our rebirth”. From this album forward, Paramore have explored new sonic territories on future albums like 2016’s After Laughter.

Williams concluded the post by thanking the fans for letting the band explore new avenues that they wouldn’t have thought they could. Paramore’s latest album This Is Why came out on February 10th, 2023.

