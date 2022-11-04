Watch Paramore perform ‘This Is Why’ live on Jimmy Fallon









Promoting their new single ‘This Is Why’, taken from their new studio album of the same name, Paramore swung by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform a brilliant live version of the track. Hayley Williams, Zac Farro, and Taylor York were accompanied by a large backing band, including plenty of custom percussion.

Discussing the nature of This Is Why, Williams said: “It summarises the plethora of ridiculous emotions, the rollercoaster of being alive in 2022, having survived even just the last three or four years. You’d think after a global pandemic of fucking biblical proportions and the impending doom of a dying planet that humans would have found it deep within themselves to be kinder or more empathetic or something.”

The album’s title track dropped towards the end of September, accompanied by a music video directed by Brendan Yates, the frontman of Turnstile. This Is Why is Paramore’s sixth studio album and is their first since 2017’s After Laughter. It’s set to drop on February 10th next year, after it was recorded in Los Angeles and produced by Carlos de la Garza.

Paramore made their long-awaited return to the live stage last month. For the first time in four years, Williams and co. kicked off a tour in North America, beginning in Bakersfield, California. Interestingly, the setlist for the show included ‘Misery Business’, which Williams had previously said would not be played live again because of its misogynistic content.

Williams said at the time, “This is a choice that we’ve made because we feel that we should; we feel like it’s time to move away from it for a little while. This is to every bad decision that led us here, this is to all the embarrassing things we might have said, but we owned up to it and we grew.”

Check out the Fallon performance of ‘This Is Why’ below.