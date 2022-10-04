Hear Hayley Williams' isolated vocals for Paramore song 'Misery Business'









A certain section of society rejoiced upon hearing the news of Paramore‘s return to live music. Those of us who had swooped our hair and perfected our RAWR were positively enthralled to learn that Hayley Williams and the rest of the band were back in the Paramore saddle and not only going on tour but providing new music too.

Their single ‘This Is Why’ was their first new music in five years and saw the group already back to their bristling best, as the titular track from their upcoming new album showed a band still evolving. Following 2017’s After Laughter the band went on a hiatus and spent a half-decade focusing on their own projects, with Williams particularly active. However, there is one thing we must all address: time has passed, and Paramore are, slowly but surely, becoming a classic rock band.

Not because their new music is below-par; in fact, their new track is far better than anything they created for their previous most recent full-length record. But because their classic songs have now been in the collective consciousness for over a decade, the added weight of time has compressed their previously rough diamond into glittering gems of retro glory. Take, for example, their most beloved song, ‘Misery Business’.

Released on the band’s 2007 album Riot!, the track launched Paramore’s career into the stratosphere and made them household names in America and beyond. A bold and brash pop-punk song built out of all the key elements that make such music really pulsate with energetic youth, the song has become widely regarded as a “classic”. As time passes and the 15 years since its release turn into 20, that tag will become harder to remove.

But, in reality, who really cares? Such tags are usually adorned with love and affection, and Paramore should enjoy their role as slightly-elder statespeople. With such stature comes continuous and indiscriminate deconstruction as fans and musos paw over a canon growing in prestige. One such way of doing this is by listening to songs in a brand new way, including isolating the vocals. For Paramore, and their landmark single, ‘Misery Business’, that provides another reason to love the band.

In 2007, guitarist Josh Farro said of the track: “The song is about a girl who ruined one of our friend’s lives with sex, using her sexuality to get what she wanted. And it really affected us, watching him crumble. So, when Hayley wrote ‘Misery Business,’ she posted online how she wanted to encourage our fans not to be scared to say what you feel or what you’re ashamed of, because once you do, you’re setting yourself free. We had a huge response. There were some people that were embarrassed of using drugs, drinking, or sleeping around or having gay sex. Everything, really. There were a few parents who replied, ashamed of how they raised their kids.”

Hayley Williams struggled to cope with her fame when she first became a pop punk icon. It’s easy to see why. Thrust into the limelight and unexpectedly made a quasi-pin-up for the genre, Williams became a huge star almost overnight. But while fandoms across the world quickly jumped upon her vibrant energy and good looks, it was her talent that shone brightest.

A clean and powerful vocal belied Williams’ talent as a songwriter. Luckily, when isolating the vocals on ‘Misery Business’, we get a taste of both.