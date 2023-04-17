Paramore singer Hayley Williams slams Ticketmaster on stage in Cardiff









Paramore singer Hayley Willaims has criticised Ticketmaster on stage at the band’s recent performance in Cardiff, Wales.

While performing in Wales on the European leg of the This Is Why tour last Saturday, Williams took the ticket service to task while expressing her gratitude to the audience for making it to the band’s show.

“I wanna say one more time how special it is that you’ve all made it tonight,” Williams told the crowd. “We don’t take it lightly, we know, honestly, especially now, it’s a huge sacrifice to come to a show because Ticketmaster need to get their shit together.”

“We’ve put a lot of pressure on ourselves too because we were like, ‘People are spending money that they don’t have to come and hang out with us and we better give them something that’s worth that’,” Willaims added. “We just love you so much.”

Paramore joins the increasing wave of artists publically criticising the ticket conglomerate. The Cure’s Robert Smith has been waging a battle against the service to try and keep tickets affordable for the band’s upcoming tour dates, even managing to get Ticketmaster to issue refunds for scalped tickets and exorbitant fees.

Difficulties in obtaining tickets for major touring artists like Taylor Swift and Dead & Company have caused increased visibility of Ticketmaster’s alleged monopoly over the concert industry.