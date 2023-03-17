Robert Smith manages to make Ticketmaster issue refunds









After a highly publicised battle against ticket scalpers, The Cure’s Robert Smith has finally managed to achieve the impossible. Ticketmaster, who have routinely attracted public criticism from customers for their monopolistic activities, have agreed to refund money to customers after they were charged “unduly high” fees.

When it was first announced that The Cure were collaborating with Ticketmaster, many fans expressed their disappointment with the partnership. Smith clarified that the band had made the decision knowing that “in North America, the resale business is a multi-billion [dollar] industry”. According to Smith, Ticketmaster had promised them that the ‘Verified Fan’ system was going to reduce scalping by up to 80%.

Smith has led a vocal campaign on social media platforms where he has promised fans that the norm of predatory ticket prices would not apply to the Cure’s latest tour. Earlier this week, Smith claimed that he was “sickened” by Ticketmaster’s ‘Verified Fan’ fees. According to the frontman, the artist has no power to limit those prices since it’s entirely under Ticketmaster’s control.

Even though Ticketmaster had floated the ‘Verified Fan’ fees as the solution, the “dynamic pricing” system led to exorbitant fees. Smith criticised the fee structure and claimed that he hadn’t agreed to the model: “We didn’t agree to the ‘dynamic pricing’/’ price surging’/platinum ticket’ thing… because it is itself a bit of a scam? A separate conversation!”

However, Smith’s activism finally paid off since Ticketmaster have agreed to refund the fees of customers. The musician wrote on Twitter: “After further conversation, Ticketmaster have agreed with us that many of the fees being charged are unduly high, and as a gesture of goodwill have offered a $10 per ticket refund to all verified fan accounts for lowest ticket price (‘ltp’) transactions.”

Smith added: “And a $5 per ticket refund to all verified fan accounts for all other ticket price transactions for all Cure shows at all venues; if you already bought a ticket, you will get an automatic refund; all tickets on sale tomorrow will incur lower fees.”

