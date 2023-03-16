“Sickened”: Robert Smith hits out at Ticketmaster’s ‘Verified Fan’ fees









Ticketmaster has been at the centre of many controversies lately for its overpriced ticketing systems and flawed purchasing system. The company have most recently come under fire for the price of fees placed on top of the ‘Verified Fan’ sale as fans have attempted to buy tickets for The Cure‘s upcoming tour.

The band’s frontman, Robert Smith, took to Twitter on March 15th to ensure fans that a ‘Verified Fan’ sale will go ahead to avoid scalping. He claimed: “We didn’t agree to the ‘dynamic pricing’/’ price surging’/platinum ticket’ thing… because it is itself a bit of a scam? A separate conversation!”

He posted another Tweet which read: “It is a greedy scam – and all artists have the choice not to participate…if no artists participated, it would cease to exist.” The ‘dynamic pricing’ system was used for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s recent tour, which led to seats selling for hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Therefore, the band thought they had opted for a more affordable ticketing option. However, following fan complaints about the price of Ticketmaster fees, which were more than the tickets themselves, Smith said: “I am as sickened as you all are by today’s Ticketmaster ‘Fees’ debacle. To be very clear: The artist has no way to limit them. I have been asking how they are justified. If I get anything coherent by way of an answer I will let you all know.”

Last year, Ticketmaster found themselves in hot water after many concert-goers at a Bad Bunny gig in Mexico City were denied entry despite having valid tickets. The company accused fans of having fake tickets, even though they had proof that they were legitimate.

Ticketmaster faces multiple lawsuits and a Senate hearing following their questionable actions as of late. Moreover, in 2022, the Justice Department helmed an anti-trust investigation against Live Nation Entertainment (a company formed between Live Nation and Ticketmaster), claiming that the business is abusing its power.

