Paramore cancel all remaining US tour dates









American pop-rockers Paramore have cancelled the final two remaining US tour dates. The announcement comes as singer Hayley Williams discloses her struggle with an ongoing lung issue.

“Hey everybody, we just got off stage in Seattle,” Williams explained on her Instagram story. “After speaking with our team and my doc, I know that finishing this tour is now going to come at a detriment to my health. My lungs are just not healing quickly enough to keep up. It got a little scary tonight.”

Paramore had previously rescheduled these two shows on their most recent tour due to Williams’ lung infection. Williams’ struggle with the infection caused the band to re-schedule shows in Portland and Salt Lake City, but now those shows will no longer be happening.

“We will have the team post an official statement ASAP but we are going to have to cancel the last 2 shows of the tour so I can get better, finally,” Williams added. “I know some of you are camping in Portland already so I just wanted to get this out there.”

“I’m so sorry for all the chaos this has caused some of you,” she concluded. “I really tried to kick this shit.”

Paramore have been touring behind their sixth studio album This Is Why. The band have not cancelled their tour dates in New Zealand and Australia that are set for November of this year.

Check out ‘This Is Why’ down below.