Paramore postpone San Francisco show due to sickness









Only hours before they were due to perform in San Francisco this weekend, American band Paramore postponed their show, citing illness.

The rock group announced the decision to cancel their concert at the Chase Centre on social media on Saturday, July 22nd, due to “sickness within the touring party”. However, they maintained that they had already secured a rescheduled date.

“Due to sickness within the touring party, we will be rescheduling our show tonight at Chase Center in San Francisco to Monday, August 7, 2023,” a statement posted on Paramore’s official Twitter explained.

Paramore confirmed that tickets for the original show will be honoured on the new date, August 7th. “Previously purchased tickets are valid for the rescheduled date. If you cannot attend the rescheduled date and would like a refund, instructions will be sent to all ticket purchasers and refunds will be offered for the next 7 days,” the post continued. “We look forward you all soon at the next Paramore show.”

Paramore’s next scheduled show on their tour is tonight at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena. However, it is currently unclear what the scope of the “sickness” in the party is and if those affected have recovered.

Elsewhere, at Paramore’s headline show at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum earlier this month, Hayley Williams’ band were joined on stage by Billie Eilish to perform ‘All I Wanted’. Later in the performance, the group brought Muna to the stage to perform ‘This Is Why’, the title track from Paramore’s latest album. Notably, the two bands recently toured together supporting Taylor Swift across North America.

Last year, Paramore singer Hayley Williams spoke of her friendship with Eilish and how they both had to deal with the complexities of fame as teenagers. “We’ve spoken throughout the years since she kind of came onto the scene,” she said on Sirius XM.