Billie Eilish performs ‘All I Wanted’ with Paramore at Los Angeles show









At Paramore’s headline show at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, the pop-punk mainstays welcomed Billie Eilish to the stage to perform ‘All I Wanted’.

Later on during the concert, after previously welcoming Eilish, the group also brought Muna to the stage to perform ‘This Is Why’, the title track from Paramore’s latest album. The two bands recently toured together supporting Taylor Swift across North America.

Both of Paramore’s special guests were introduced to the Los Angeles crowd during the encore of the show with Eilish arriving first before Muna brought the show to a close with the last song of the evening.

Eilish’s performance with Paramore marks the second time she has joined forces with the band, having previously joined them at Coachella in 2022 to sing ‘Misery Business’. The song had previously been retired, but has since been re-introduced into their live sets.

Meanwhile, last year, Paramore singer Hayley Williams spoke of her friendship with Eilish, and how they both had to deal with the complexities of fame as teenagers. “We’ve spoken throughout the years since she kind of came onto the scene,” she said on Sirius XM.

Williams continued: “The first thing I experienced or I witnessed of her was ‘When the Party’s Over,’ that video. And then I watched an interview with her, and I felt like there was something inside of me that was watching me — slash us — as teenagers doing interviews and navigating this world.”

Eilish recently released ‘What Was I Made For?’ which appears on the soundtrack for the forthcoming Barbie film and revealed how it helped get her out of a creative rut. “Honestly, that song was the first thing we’d written in a minute. Even though we were coming up with ideas and coming up with this and that, I remember after we wrote that first half, I go, ‘I think we still got it.’ We were really in a zone of feeling like we lost it and feeling like, man, I don’t know if we can do this anymore,” she told Apple Music.

Watch Eilish perform ‘All I Wanted’ with Paramore below.

See more billie eilish performing All I Wanted with paramore ♥️ pic.twitter.com/rGjgkhekCH — jen (@YELYAHG00N) July 20, 2023