Billie Eilish was “really uninspired” before working on the ‘Barbie’ soundtrack









Billie Eilish has discussed her contribution to the Barbie soundtrack and revealed she was “really uninspired” before director Greta Gerwig provided her with the opportunity.

On July 13th, Eilish released ‘What Was I Made For?’ which appears on the soundtrack for the forthcoming film. The new song was recorded earlier this year when Eilish wasn’t in a particularly creative frame of mind, but the opportunity to write from the perspective of a character helped get her out of a rut.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Eilish said: “We’d really been having, both of us… Usually, it’s just me with the writer’s block, but not even writer’s block, but just the frustration in writing. And Finneas has always been the one that’s like, “No, no, no, let’s write. Let’s write.” And honestly, we were in a period of time where we were both … like through this last winter, we’ve both been incredibly uninspired.”

She continued: “And we’ve still been working and trying to make stuff. And honestly, that song was the first thing we’d written in a minute. Even though we were coming up with ideas and coming up with this and that, I remember after we wrote that first half, I go, ‘I think we still got it.’ We were really in a zone of feeling like we lost it and feeling like, man, I don’t know if we can do this anymore.”

Eilish concluded: “And we were like, I was 15 years old, 16, 17, and he’s a teenager, you can imagine my thoughts of doubt. Like, oh, I can’t do this anymore. And Barbie and Greta just pulled it out of me, I don’t know.”

In the same interview, Eilish discussed the influence of Barbie on her early life, reavealing: “Well, Barbie was my childhood. Truly, Barbie was my everyday as a kid. It’s a beautiful doll, please. She’s everything, too. She’s everyone. There’s so many Barbies and there’s so many different versions and different… all my Barbies had their own personalities and opinions and thoughts, and styles and ideas of the world. And I was just a little kid talking for them, but they still had personality to me.”

The other acts appearing on the soundtrack are Lizzo, Charli XCX, Nicki Minaj, Pink Pantheress, Dua Lipa, Fifty Fifty, Sam Smith, Gayle, Haim, Dominic Fike, Khalid, Kali, Karol G, Tame Impala, The Kid Laroi and Barbie’s own Ryan Gosling.

