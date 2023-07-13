Billie Eilish shares ‘What Was I Made For?’ from ‘Barbie’ soundtrack









Billie Eilish has released her new single ‘What Was I Made For?’. The track will feature on the soundtrack of Greta Gerwig’s forthcoming Barbie film.

As well as Eilish, the star-studded soundtrack features contributions from Lizzo, Charli XCX, Nicki Minaj, Pink Pantheress, Dua Lipa, Fifty Fifty, Sam Smith, Gayle, Haim, Dominic Fike, Khalid, Kali, Karol G, Tame Impala, The Kid Laroi and Barbie’s own Ryan Gosling.

Eilish announced the track last week, posting on social media: “We made this song for Barbie and it means the absolute world to me. This movie is gonna change your lives and hopefully the song will too. Get ready to sob.”

Now, the singer-songwriter has gone into more detail about how the opportunity came about and explained how she was approached by Gerwig to participate. “In january greta showed me and finneas a handful of some unfinished scenes from the film; we had nooooo idea what to expect at ALLL… we were so deeeeeply moved.. that the next day we were writing and COULDNT shut up about it lolll andddddddddd ended up writing almost the entire song that night,” she wrote.

The ‘Bad Guy’ singer concluded: “To be real with you this all seemed to happen in a time when i really needed it. i’m so so thankful for that.”

Meanwhile, Gerwig recently opened up about the films that inspired her new creation, which included The Truman Show. She explained: “I had to include The Truman Show both because I watched it again before I made this movie, and because Peter Weir very generously got on the phone with me before I started shooting, and he talked to me for a long time about how he shot it and how they made it work”.

Listen to ‘What Was I Made For?’ by Eilish below.