Oscars 2022: See the full list of nominations for Best Actress









This year, the Best Actress category is occupied by three past winners, one previous nominee, and a new first-time nominee. Those would be Olivia Colman, Penélope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, Jessica Chastain, and Kristen Stewart, respectively.

Colman lands her third Oscar nomination and second for Best Actress for her role in The Lost Daughter, and previously won the award in 2018 for her role in The Favourite. Early buzz was that the film would also land nominations for Best Picture and Best Director for Maggie Gyllenhaal, but it failed to land nods in either of those major categories.

Kidman gets her fifth Oscar nomination and fourth for Best Actress thanks to her take on Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos. The Aaron Sorkin directed film has landed some love for its two lead performers from the Academy this year, despite the film itself garnering somewhat mixed reviews.

Cruz rides in with her fourth Oscar nomination and second for Best Actress. Cruz’s other two nominations were in Best Supporting Actress, which she won in 2009 for her role in Vicky Christina Barcelona. This year, Cruz is being recognised for her role in Parallel Mothers.

Chastain receives her third Oscar nomination and second for Best Actress for her take on Tammy Faye Bakker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. There was buzz that Chastain and Kidman were fighting for the same biographical portrayal slot, but now both have a shot at Oscar gold. Chastain was previously nominated in Best Actress for Zero Dark Thirty and Best Supporting Actress for The Help, but has yet to win.

Finally, Stewart has landed her first-ever Academy Award nomination for her take on Lady Diana Spencer in the titular biopic Spencer. Stewart has taken the surest way to Oscar voters hearts, namely by taking on a major celebrity in a biopic, and has been rewarded with her first nomination.

Among the most notable snubs in this category is Lady Gaga, whose performance as real-life queen of fashion Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci seemed destined for at least a nomination. Gaga was famously beat, and lovingly referenced, by Colman when both were nominated in 2018 – Gaga for A Star is Born and Colman for The Favourite.

Check out the full list of all five nominees for Best Actress down below.

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

