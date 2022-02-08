Oscars 2022: Kristen Stewart earns first-ever Oscar nomination









The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the shortlist of those in consideration for the 94th Oscars Awards ceremony, and many Twilight fans will think of themselves as vindicated as Kristen Stewart sealed her first-ever nomination.

The 31-year-old actor starred in Spencer last year, playing the role of Princess Diana. She was lauded for her realistic and emotive portrayal in the Pablo Larraín-directed feature and many will see her nomination as justified.

While Nicole Kidman is current the odds-on favourite to take the gong home for her performance in Being the Ricardos, many see Stewart as running her close, after all, the Academy have a history of crediting portrayals of well-known real-life individuals owing to the difficulty involved with the role.

With a strong fandom amassed for her various roles over the years, the nomination is one that has been widely celebrated by the online community. While some would argue that past performances, such as her role in Into the Wild, were worthy of a nod, it has been appreciated that she has finally been recognised, nevertheless.

Above all, this will be cause for celebration for Stewart herself, after she recently opined “I’ve probably made five really good films, out of 45 or 50.” It is clear that Spencer probably proudly sits amid that list even though she didn’t specifically mention it at the time. And at only 31 years old, fans will be hoping that many more will soon follow.

You can check out the full list of nominations by clicking here, and you can check out a trailer for Spencer below.