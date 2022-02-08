Oscars 2022: See the full list of nominations for Best Picture









Nominations for this year’s edition of the Oscars have been announced. A major change has also been enacted for the 94th edition of the revered ceremony. For the most coveted of the categories, Best Picture, this year, ten movies have been announced as nominees for best picture, showing just how high-quality cinema has been across the past 12 months.

For the past ten years, the nominees have either numbered at eight or nine. But this year, with ten, it is indicative of how hard it will be for the judges to decide on a winner. Actors Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross revealed the nominations in all 23 categories.

Including Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, and Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog, this edition of the Oscar’s makes a strong claim for being the tightest in history when it comes to best picture. Alongside these frontrunners are brilliant cuts such as Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza and Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley.

It may come as a surprise to some to see Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the classic West Side Story make it onto the list, trumping Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, but this is the Academy Awards; it wouldn’t be the same without a few snubs. Another surprise entry is CODA, a comedy-drama detailing the experiences of a child of deaf adults – it will be interesting to see how it fares against some of the Hollywood juggernauts it’s pitted against.

The 94th Oscars will be on Sunday, March 27th, and will be aired live on ABC from 8pm EST and 5pm PT. It will also mark the ceremony’s return to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be the first time a host has helmed it since all the way back in 2018.

See the full nominations, below.

Oscar Best Picture nominations:

Belfast – Kenneth Branagh

Coda – Sian Heder

Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay

Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Dune – Denis Villeneuve

King Richard – Reinaldo Marcus Green

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

Nightmare Alley – Guillermo Del Toro

The Power Of The Dog – Jane Campion

West Side Story – Steven Spielberg

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.