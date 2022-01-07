Watch the new Apple TV+ trailer for 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'









Ready to hit Apple TV+ after a short stint in cinemas, Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth has been gifted with a brand new trailer to celebrate its arrival. Starring the likes of Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Brendan Gleeson, Kathryn Hunter, Harry Melling and Corey Hawkins, the brand new Shakespeare adaptation takes the iconic play to new cinematic heights, capturing the deceitful story in gorgeous monochrome.

Despite having worked as a duo for over 37 years in the industry, the Coen brothers have broken up for the very first time for this brand new project, with Joel releasing the film on his own, without the input of his sibling, Ethan. Managing to harness the quality we’ve come to expect of the filmmaking duo, Joel Coen takes the audience on a scintillating journey, utilising atmospheric cinematography to tell a dark tale of grizzly revenge and deceit.

Describing the breakup between the two brothers as “all amicable”, the duo’s longtime composer Carter Burwell told The Score podcast, “Ethan just didn’t want to make movies anymore”. Continuing the composer added, “Ethan seems very happy doing what he’s doing, and I’m not sure what Joel will do after this. They also have a ton of scripts they’ve written together that are sitting on various shelves. I hope maybe they get back to those. I’ve read some of those, and they are great”.

The brand new Shakespeare adaptation will no doubt be an Oscar contender at this year’s ceremony, coming up against the likes of The Power of the Dog, West Side Story, Belfast and Dune. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa and many more, Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction epic is expected to pick up many of the technical awards as well as a few major categories too.

Take a look at the brand new trailer for The Tragedy of Macbeth, below.