Chloé Zhao believes Frances McDormand is ready to enter the Marvel Universe









After the undeniable success of her Oscar-winning project Nomadland, exciting filmmaker Chloé Zhao has returned to the director’s chair for a Marvel film. Titled Eternals, the latest Marvel effort tells the story of two alien races who are locked in an ancient battle but somehow find themselves on Planet Earth.

“It’s just been such an incredible experience working with the team at Marvel,” director Chloé Zhao commented. “I want to be careful saying ‘my vision,’ even though I do want people to know they did support what I wanted to do. I want people to know that. But I also want to make sure they know that I got the support of this incredibly talented team, some of the most talented artists in the world. And it really is a village to make this film, but they did let me lead.”

Continuing, “Props to Marvel — from early on, they knew the way I wanted to make this film, how I wanted to shoot. It can’t be hundreds of people standing around. So they very much adapted how to run the set the way that I wanted to work. I’m still surrounded by 25 people. They just have armies, and each of them knew they needed to keep the army away.”

In a recent interview, Zhao claimed that her Nomadland star Frances McDormand is ready for the Marvel Cinematic Universe even though McDormand’s work has usually been on the opposite end of the spectrum. When Zhao was asked whether she would be able to convince McDormand to join, she said that the celebrated actress was always looking for a new challenge.

Zhao said: “I think she wants to. I think she’s open to it. I think she wants to do something really fun. I think she will want to do something unexpected, ’cause that’s Fran, she’s always challenging herself.” Zhao was also asked whether she had spoken with McDormand about the possibility, the director responded with an ambiguous: “No comment.”

After an October premiere, Eternals is set for a theatrical release in November of this year. Check out the new trailer below.