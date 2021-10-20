Watch Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball in the new 'Being the Ricardos' trailer









Nicole Kidman has stepped up to portray cultural icon Lucille Ball in a brand new biopic that will focus on the relationship that Ball shared with her husband Desi Arnaz (played by Javier Bardem). Titled Being the Ricardos, the new project promises to be a gripping ride because it is being helmed by acclaimed American writer Aaron Sorkin.

Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, dropped by to check in on the progress of the production and claimed that it felt fresh: “The two days that I watched, though, were both little flashbacks – so she was playing Lucy in the late ‘30s and mid-’40s. She wasn’t Lucy of Lucy Ricardo fame yet, so it was a trifle different. And I know she meant it to be, so it could feel different.”

While noting the difference between what she remembers and the reality of the film’s narrative, Arnaz maintained that Kidman was doing a fantastic job while conducting her rendition of Ball. Praising the actress’ work in Being the Ricardos, Ball’s daughter said: “But boy, what she did was astounding. She’s got such poise and class.”

Arnaz said that Sorkin was taking creative liberty in reconstructing the historical events but the fabrication was only limited to the order in which things happened. “He’s taking some theatrical license and sort of cramming a couple of true events that did happen, they just didn’t happen at the same time,” Arnaz commented.

Adding, “His dialogue is always incredible. And I think he treated my mother and my father really well. I think they are accurate composites of these people. And what I’ve seen of it… I haven’t seen any rushes, but I was on the set for just two days.”

“I can give you an expected challenge,” Sorkin said, when he was asked about the challenges he faced while making Being the Ricardos. “There are four musical numbers in the film, and that’s something I’d never done before, but we had a great musical director, great choreographer.”

“The musical numbers are organic,” he added. “It’s not La La Land. It’s rehearsals for Too Many Girls. It’s at Ciro’s where Desi and his orchestra are playing, that kind of thing.”

Watch the brand new trailer for Being the Ricardos featuring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem below.

