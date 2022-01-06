Jessica Chastain was hospitalised after suffering a head injury while filming 'The 355'









2021 was an interesting year for Jessica Chastain as she appeared in multiple features such as The Forgiven and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. In addition, she had the courage to take on an almost unforgivable project which entailed a television remake of one of the most acclaimed works of pioneering filmmaker Ingmar Bergman – Scenes from a Marriage.

Although almost all fans of the original work were hesitant about the viability of such a remake, the creators of the show felt that the modernisation and re-contextualisation of Bergman’s opus was necessary. In fact, the central combination of Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac received glowing reviews despite the fact that the show’s vision was criticised.

Chastain has already moved on to new projects like The Good Nurse which is currently in the production stages. She is gearing up for the release of her latest film which is set to come out later this week. Titled The 355, Chastain will star alongside the likes of Diane Kruger and Penélope Cruz in the brand new spy thriller by Simon Kinberg.

In a recent interview, the actress revealed that she had to personally call the stars of the film and bring them on board to raise money for the project. As a result, most of the production was handled by Chastain and her co-stars which enabled them to make the film at a significantly lower cost than what is usual. However, this also meant that she had to do her own stunts which resulted in a serious injury.

“I was doing a fight scene and it was on a marble floor. I misjudged. I had fallen and hit my head. I misjudged the distance. I heard a crack. That might be why I am the way I am today,” Chastain explained. There was a bruise on her head which she had to push back in, getting up to do a couple more takes of the same scene and then rushing to the hospital.

Watch the new trailer for The 355 below.