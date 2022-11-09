Far Out Facts: Everything you need to know about Olivia Wilde









“The one thing that all the actresses I love have in common,” Olivia Wilde once said, “Is that they have diversity in their career.” From starring in comedies like The Incredible Burt Wonderstone to now directing the daring thriller Don’t Worry Darling, Wilde is certainly gunning to follow in the footsteps of her heroes with an ever-widening career scope. This bold, eclectic expression, both behind the camera and in front of it, has made her one of Hollywood’s most talked-about stars.

Born in New York City, Wilde decided to pursue her acting career by studying drama in Dublin before entering the industry through shows such as Skin and The O.C., which paved the way for future film roles. Wilde appeared in films like The Girl Next Door and Alpha Dog while also working on off-Broadway theatrical productions. However, her real breakthrough came in 2007 when she nabbed a part in the popular TV series House where she played the role of a bisexual medical intern with Huntington’s disease. House gave Wilde the perfect platform to demonstrate her talents, and she did just that by transforming her character into an LGBTQ+ icon.

After starring in films like Tron: Legacy, Wilde collaborated with the likes of Chris Hemsworth and Joaquin Phoenix on critically acclaimed productions such as Rush and Her. In addition to her successful acting career, Wilde also drew acclaim for her work as an executive producer on several documentaries, one of which landed an Oscar nomination. Soon afterwards, Wilde got the chance to make her Broadway debut in a production of George Orwell’s 1984, but her interest in the medium had only one logical conclusion. She made her directorial debut a couple of years later with the coming-of-age comedy-drama Booksmart, which established her as a fresh voice in the contemporary landscape.

However, it is also her personal life that has been pored over. Wilde also occupies her fair share of headlines beyond her career, from her publicised divorce from Jason Sudeikis to her recent relationship with Harry Styles and an apparent feud with Shia LaBeouf. Below we’ll be telling you everything you need to know about one of Hollywood’s most notable recent names.

Everything you need to know about Olivia Wilde:

The Intro: Who is Olivia Wilde?

Olivia Wilde is an American actor, activist, and director. She is described as a modern renaissance woman because of her varied artistic pursuits and community involvement as a board member of Artists for Peace and Justice. She is also a star in celebrity circles, given her dating history and openly public profile.

The details: How old is Olivia Wilde? Where is Olivia Wilde from?

Olivia Wilde, whose real name is Olivia Jane Cockburn, was born on March 10th, 1984, making her 38 at the time of writing. She was born in New York City but moved to Georgetown, Washington D.C., at an early age, where she grew up.

She also spent her summers in Ardmore, Ireland, where she holds a passport and dual citizenship. Her love of Ireland and the writer Oscar Wilde encouraged her to adopt the pen name she now works under.

The Facts: How Tall is Olivia Wilde? What colour eyes does Olivia Wilde have?

According to Olivia Wilde’s talent agency, she stands at 5’7″ (170.2cm). The average female height in America is 5’4″. She is also renowned somewhat for her piercing turquoise eyes.

Olivia Wilde on the red carpet during SXSW 2018 (Credit: Daniel Benavides)

The Lifestyle: Is Olivia Wilde a Princess?

Is she a princess? While some of her fans might claim that she is in an ascribed sense, she does not, in fact, have a formal claim to any throne. However, she was once married to Tao Ruspoli, whose brother is technically the 10th Prince of Cerveteri, but none of the family holds a formal title. Thus, Wilde was once linked to royalty, but the princess claim is flimsy, to say the least.

The CV: What movies has Olivia Wilde been in?

Olivia Wilde got her first big break in 2004’s The Girl Next Door when she was just 20. She soon moved on to star as Alex Kelly in the teen drama series The O.C. More serious roles then came her way in 2006 as she starred in the Nick Cassavetes-directed crime drama Alpha Dog.

However, it was her break-out role in House M.D., starring alongside Hugh Laurie in the beloved medical drama series, that really launched her career. As the mysterious character Thirteen, she appeared in 81 episodes and became a firm favourite among fans. This led to roles in the Oscar-winning Her and, most recently, Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Aside from these notable roles, as a character actor Wilde has also starred in a wide range of other films and tv series. With a diverse breadth, she is appealing to cast in a variety of roles. You can find everything she has starred in below (NB. shorts have been excluded).

Olivia Wilde filmography:

Don’t Worry Darling as Bunny (dir. Olivia Wilde, 2022)

Super Pets as Lois Lane (dir. Jared Stern and Sam J. Levine, 2022)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife as Gozer (dir. Jason Reitman, 2021)

How It Ends as Alay (dir. Zoe Lister-Jones and Daryl Wein, 2021)

BoJack Horseman as Charlotte Moore (dir. various, 2014-2020)

Richard Jewell as Kathy Scruggs (dir. Clint Eastwood, 2019)

Life Itself as Abby (dir. Dan Fogelman, 2018)

A Vigilante as Sadie (dir. Sarah Daggar-Nickson, 2018)

Son of Zorn as Radiana (dir. various, 2016-2017)

Vinyl as Devon Finestra (dir. various, 2016-2016)

Christmas with the Coopers as Eleanor (dir. Jessie Nelson, 2015)

Black Dog, Red Dog as Sunshine (dir. various, 2015)

Doll & Em as Olivia (dir. Azazel Jacobs, 2013-2015)

Meadowland as Sarah (dir. Reed Morano, 2015)

Portlandia as Brit (dir. various, 2011-2018)

The Lazarus Effect as Zoe (dir. David Gelb, 2015)

The Longest Week as Beatrice Fairbanks (dir. Peter Glanz, 2014)

American Dad! as Denise (dir. various, 2005-)

Better Living Through Chemistry as Elizabeth Roberts (dir. Geoff Moore and David Posamentier, 2014)

Her as Blind Date (dir. Spike Jonze, 2013)

The High Fructose Adventures of Annoying Orange as Cauliflower (dir. various, 2012-2014)

Third Person as Anna (dir. Paul Haggis, 2013)

Rush as Suzy Miller (dir. Ron Howard, 2013)

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone as Jane (dir. Don Scardino, 2013)

Drinking Buddies as Kate (dir. Joe Swanberg, 2013)

Robot Chicken as various characters (dir. various 2001-)

Tron: Uprising as Quorra (dir. various 2012-2013)

People Like Us as Hannah (dir. Alex Kurtzman, 2012)

House M.D. as Thirteen (dir. various 2004-2012)

Deadfall as Liza (dir. Stefan Ruzowitzky, 2012)

The Words as Daniella (dir. Brian Klugman and Lee Sternthal)

On the Inside as Mia Conlon (dir. D.W. Brown, 2011)

In Time as Rachel Salas (dir. Andrew Niccol, 2011)

Butter as Brooke (dir. Jim Field Smith, 2011)

The Change-Up as Sabrina McKay (dir. David Dobkin, 2011)

Cowboys & Aliens as Ella Swenson (dir. Jon Favreau, 2011)

Tron: Legacy as Quorra (dir. Joseph Kosinski, 2010)

The Next Three Days as Nicole (dir. Paul Haggis, 2010)

Year One as Princess Inanna (dir. Harold Ramis, 2009)

Fix as Bella (dir. Tao Ruspoli, 2008)

The Black Donnellys as Jenny Reilly (dir. various, 2007-2007)

Bobby Z as Elizabeth (dir. John Herzfeld, 2007)

Paradise Lost as Bea (dir. John Stockwell, 2006)

Bickford Schmeckler’s Cool Ideas as Sarah Witt (dir. Scott Lew, 2006)

Camjackers as Sista Strada Cast (dir. Julian Dahl, 2006)

Alpha Dog as Angela Holden (dir. Nick Cassavetes, 2006)

Conversations with Other Women as Bridesmaid (dir. Hans Canosa, 2005)

Skin as Jewel Goldman (dir. various 2003-2005)

The O.C. as Alex Kelly (dir. various 2003-2007)

The Girl Next Door as Kellie (dir. Luke Greenfield, 2004)

The progression: What movies has Olivia Wilde directed?

After directing the short film Free Hugs in 2011, Wilde cut her teeth with music videos for Edward Sharp and the Magnetic Zeros and Red Hot Chili Peppers. In 2019 she made her feature-length directorial debut with Booksmart.

The teen comedy starring Beanie Feldstein and her then-partner Jason Sudeikis was widely praised. This led to her directing the 2022 thriller Don’t Worry Darling starring her current partner Harry Styles alongside Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and KiKi Layne. She is currently touted to direct three future projects in the coming years.

Olivia Wilde (right) in The Girl Next Door. (Credit: YouTube still)

The history: Who is Olivia Wilde dating? Did Olivia Wilde cheat on Jason Sudeikis?

In 2003, at 19, Wilde married for the first time. She wedded the filmmaker Tao Ruspoli in an abandoned school bus in a secret ceremony. After almost eight years of marriage, the pair announced their divorce. She began dating Jason Sudeikis later that year, and they married two years into their relationship in 2013. A year after their marriage, they had a son together in 2014 and then a daughter in 2016. However, after almost eight years of marriage, they divorced, with a source citing: “They just fell out of love in a romantic way, but still have love towards one another as people.”

In January 2021, Wilde began dating Harry Styles after Wilde cast the singer in Don’t Worry Darling earlier that year in September. The timing of this has fuelled speculation about whether they had relations while Wilde was still married to Sudeikis. Wilde has adamantly denied this and said she didn’t start dating the 28-year-old musician until after the divorce. The pair presently remain in a relationship.

However, recent reports have said that continued stresses related to divorce proceedings with Jason Sudeikis has put strain on her relationship with Styles. As source recently said, “they’re trying to work through all this,” but the escalating court case continues to serve as an unwanted distraction from her romance with Styles.

The gossip: Why is Olivia Wilde feuding with Florence Pugh and Shia LaBeouf?

Shia LaBeouf was originally cast in Don’t Worry Darling but Wilde claimed that she had to fire the actor because of the toxic energy he was bringing to set. However, LaBeouf denied this claim and said that he had to withdraw from the film voluntarily because scheduling issues meant he did not have time to rehearse.

Following Wilde’s initial claim, a video surfaced online of the director sending LaBeouf a video-message pleading with him to return to the picture. In that video, Wilde questioned Pugh’s attitude on set and told LaBeouf that if he returned, she would try to make the filming a more harmonious experience.

At the time, there had already been rumours of a rift between Pugh and Wilde because Pugh refused to participate in any promotional campaigns for Don’t Worry Darling and frequently blanked messages from Wilde on social media. However, the pair have remained publicly hushed on potential problems.

The future: Why is Olivia Wilde so talked about?

Aside from her connections with the mega-star Harry Styles, Wilde has also been drawing headlines in Hollywood for her bold approach to filmmaking. Few actors transition to directing at the height of their performative career, but Wilde wants to boldly pursue a life behind the camera.

Not prepared to rest on her laurels, she looks to use her platform to examine the topic that she feels should be illuminated. As she has recently proclaimed: “Inspiration is the key to everything.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.