







More people than ever before are converting to a vegan diet. With campaigns like Veganuary amassing record numbers in recent years, the conversion to a plant-based diet is an upward trend. Olivia Wilde is one of the many celebrities who back the lifestyle.

Paul and Linda McCartney were early converts in the 1970s and vocally promoted the transition. Now, there is more reason than ever to become vegan. With climate change posing an existential threat, the environmental benefits of veganism are very noteworthy. It is estimated that food-related emissions would drop 70% by 2050 if we all converted to the lifestyle, never mind the health benefits to boot.

Therefore, it is perhaps no surprise that more people than ever are, indeed, converting to veganism. As of 2020, there were roughly 600,000 vegans in the UK, this stat is indicative of a whopping 400% rise in the last 12 years. With stars like Olivia Wilde promoting it to the youth of today, this is only set to rise even further.

What is veganism?

Veganism is a growing dietary and lifestyle practice. It is officially defined by The Vegan Society as “a philosophy and way of living which seeks to exclude—as far as is possible and practicable—all forms of exploitation of, and cruelty to, animals for food, clothing or any other purpose; and by extension, promotes the development and use of animal-free alternatives for the benefit of animals, humans and the environment.”

In a dietary sense, this essentially means avoiding anything that has any form of animal product in it. Thus, everything you consume has to be strictly plant-based. That means no gelatin sweets and even certain shower gels and beauty products are off limits.

Is Olivia Wilde Vegan?

Yes, Olivia Wilde is a vegan. The actress and director, who is currently dating Harry Styles, has reportedly been a vegetarian since the age of 12. She then later switched to full veganism in her later years once vegan food became more accessible.

As the Don’t Worry Darling star told the HuffPost: “[Being vegan] is not always easy and accessible, but it’s a way of life and makes me as a person feel really good and physically look better.”

However, Wilde also recently revealed that she briefly broke from the diet following her divorce from Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis in late 2020. Wilde confessed to Cosmopolitan: “I actually really like healthy food. I was a hardcore vegan for years.”

Continuing: “When everything in my life became a little hectic, going through the divorce and everything afterward, I was like, ‘I need some goddamn cheese’. And so I had some cheese.”

Since then, now that she is back in a stable romantic spot with Harry Styles, it is believed that she has converted back to veganism. Whether she nibbles the occasional chunk of cheddar, however, is between her and her fridge.

