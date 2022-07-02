Official biography for The Rolling Stones’ Charlie Watts coming soon









It has been announced that an “official” biography about the late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, authorised by the band and Watts’ family, will be released in autumn.

Charlie’s Good Tonight: The Authorised Biography of Charlie Watts includes forewords from both Mick Jagger and Keith Richards and a prelude from the band’s manager and producer during their rise to fame in the 1960s, Andrew Loog Oldham.

The biography was written and arranged by the author and broadcaster Paul Sexton, who has followed The Rolling Stones for over three decades. Charlie’s Good Tonight features brand new interviews with Jagger, Richards, and Ronnie Wood, as well as a selection from “countless” family members, friends, and collaborators to capture every angle of the iconic yet very private drummer.

“Our dear friend Charlie Watts was not just a fantastic drummer but a wonderful person,” the Rolling Stones said in a recent statement announcing the new biography. “He was funny and generous and a man of great taste and we miss him terribly. It’s great that his family have authorised this official biography by Paul Sexton, who’s been writing and broadcasting about Charlie and the band for many years.”

Sexton added in a statement, “One of Charlie’s good friends said to me that he was a very easy man to love. Having had the pleasure of his company on so many occasions over the course of more than a quarter of a century, that’s a sentiment I echo wholeheartedly. To be able, with the help and encouragement of those who knew him best, to draw on my time with this unique man and his fellow Rolling Stones to write his authorised biography is a thrill and an honour.”

Charlie’s Good Tonight: The Authorised Biography of Charlie Watts is set to be released on October 1st. The book comes complete with exclusive and unseen photographs of Watts, provided by his close family and friends.

Watts died on August 24th, 2021, aged 80. A statement from his London publicist, Bernard Doherty, to the PA Media news agency read: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts.”

“He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family. Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also, as a member of the Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation.”