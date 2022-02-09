How Keith Richards’ gardener inspired one of The Rolling Stones’ classic songs









Prior to the 1960s, much of the songwriting in popular music appeared to be inspired by life’s most powerful emotions such as love, pain, jealousy or melancholy, the last three of which are usually related to love too. Just take the early Beatles compositions as an example, it’s rare to find songs on their first couple of albums that don’t relate to love. This isn’t a criticism, I enjoy these songs as much as the next person, but it must’ve been refreshing when the latter half of the ‘60s came and artists began to broaden their horizons.

Throughout the mid-20th century, literature, fine art and music seemed to flourish through the gates of a modern renaissance. The first domino likely fell in the world of literature with pioneering poets and authors of the so-called ‘Beat Generation’ who revolutionised storytelling in unorthodox manners so as to spark the imagination.

Take William S. Burroughs for instance, who pioneered a method for creating new ideas called the ‘cut-up technique’ whereby words from books, newspapers or one’s own writing were cut up and rearranged to inspire a new path for creative exploits.

The genesis of such techniques and styles in art began to spread new abstract ideas for artists and writers alike, and musicians were no exception. Burroughs’ cut-up technique was famously used by a number of popular musicians from David Bowie to Radiohead’s Thom Yorke. As abstract ideas in art burgeoned throughout the ‘60s, music groups followed suit and before long we had the Beatles singing about glass onions, yellow submarines and octopuses and their shady gardens.

In the late 1960s, The Rolling Stones had finally unshackled themselves from the confines of the rhythm and blues covers of their earlier years and were also looking to create fresh ideas for their songwriting. The songwriting partnership of Mick Jagger and Keith Richards appeared to find its full stride in 1968 with the release of the album Beggars Banquet. ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ showed Mick Jagger’s full potential as a songwriter and helped carve out the bad-boy reputation the Stones would assume throughout their career. It seems that many of the Jagger/Richards compositions at this time were born from observation, for instance, the lightbulb for ‘Stray Cat Blues’ was lit in Jagger’s mind after attending a London protest against the American war in Vietnam.

In 1968, The Rolling Stones also released one of their biggest hit singles in ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’, which wasn’t included on Beggars Banquet; this too had been born out of observation. This time, however, it was Keith Richards’ gardener who lit the bulb.

“‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’ comes from this guy, Jack Dyer, who was my gardener – an old English yokel,” Richards remembered. “Mick and I were in my house down in the south of England. We’d been up all night; the sky was just beginning to go grey. It was pissing down raining if I remember rightly.”

That morning, the gardener’s heavy footedness startled Jagger. “Mick and I were sitting there, and suddenly Mick starts up,” Richards recalled. “He hears these great footsteps, these great rubber boots – slosh, slosh, slosh – going by the window. He said ‘What’s that?’ And I said, ‘Oh, that’s Jack. That’s jumpin’ Jack.’”

Richards revealed that he and Jagger created ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’ after Richards came up with the title that morning. “We had my guitar in open tuning, and I started to fool around with that. [singing] ‘Jumpin’ Jack…’ and Mick says, ‘Flash.’ He’d just woken up. And suddenly we had this wonderful alliterative phrase. So he woke up and we knocked it together.”

Recapture the rock classic bassed on a heavy-footed gardener below.