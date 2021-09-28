'Oasis Knebworth 1996' is the highest-grossing music documentary of 2021







It has been announced that the new music documentary, Oasis Knebworth 1996, is the highest-grossing documentary of 2021, breaking previous records.

The documentary, which was released in cinemas last week, explores Oasis’ iconic performance at Knebworth House at the very height of their fame. Created by Grammy Award-winning director Jake Scott, the film traces the story of the event, focusing on the bands and fans themselves. The documentary also includes previously unseen archive footage.

Since its release, Oasis Knebworth 1996 has smashed box office records, making it the highest-grossing British documentary film of the year. It has taken in over £634,728, making it the most successful cinema event of 2021.

In a statement, the president of premium content at Sony Music Entertainment, Tom Mackay, said: “We are thrilled to see that fans around the world have enjoyed the incredible cinematic experience of Oasis Knebworth 1996 and we look forward to providing audiences with even more opportunities to relive the energy and excitement around these iconic concerts soon.”

While Oasis Knebworth 1996 includes voiceovers from the likes of Noel Gallagher and Bonehead, Liam Gallagher has been less involved. In a recent interview, Jake Scott explained why: “Honestly, I think it was just Liam’s personal preference,” he explained. “As I understood it, he felt the film spoke for itself. Noel and Bonehead offered a lot, Liam wasn’t gonna offer much more. He’s a different person to Noel.”

The director then went on to add: “He’s a performer and you find this with a lot of actors, they don’t want the distraction of anything else. They want to be in the present moment. And I wonder if it’s a bit of that really, a bit of artistic integrity. ‘I don’t want to remember and go back. I’m doing my tour right now and I wanna focus on that.’”

Oasis Knebworth 1996 is in cinemas now. You can check out the trailer below.

Comments