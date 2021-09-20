‘Oasis Knebworth 1996’ director believes Oasis will one day get back together







The director of Oasis Knebworth 1996 has got fans all hot and bothered by revealing that he believes the iconic British rockers will one day get back together. Notoriously, the band split up in 2009 after a backstage fight between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, who have had an ongoing war of words in the media ever since.

Ahead of the release of the new documentary, which is released in cinemas on September 23, the director, Jake Scott, was asked the age-old question of whether he thinks the band would ever get back together. The director replied: “Yeah. I’d love to think so. It’d be lovely. Oh God it’d be great wouldn’t it? There’s so much studio manipulation in music now. Just a solid rock n roll band would be an amazing thing to see again.”

He then offered some perspective on those two iconic gigs, and he feels that they were a once in a generation occurrence. Scott opined, in an interview with NME: “My sense of Knebworth was to be there was very special,” he explained, adding: “It wasn’t just one of those gigs, it was one of those special moments.”

The director concluded: “You’ve been to gigs but there are only a couple of gigs in one’s life you’ve really had that moment where you’ve gone, ‘Oh wow, I’m seeing something important here’. I get a very strong sense that Knebworth did that for a lot of people. There’s a sense of unity and dare I say it, love.”

Oasis Knebworth 1996 has been met with positive reviews across the board. A conduit back to the time before the internet, it has a dream-like feel that conjures up an overwhelming sense of nostalgia for those who were there. It captures Oasis and ‘Cool Britannia’ at their peak and harks back to what are made to feel like better times.

In other news, Noel Gallagher has also weighed in on the documentary. He also feels that the young, diverse nature of the audience at Knebworth perfectly captures the band “at their zenith”, before everything got blighted by internal conflict and the “yobbish element” that developed in their fanbase towards the final stages of their career.

Watch the trailer for Oasis Knebworth 1996, below.

