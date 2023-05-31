Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds share new single ‘Open The Door, See What You Find’









Noel Gallagher‘s High Flying Birds have shared their new single ‘Open The Door, See What You Find’.

The new single is the latest cut to be released from the new album Council Skies, released on June 2nd through Sour Mash Records. The string-heavy ‘Open The Door, See What You Find’ follows previous singles ‘Pretty Boy’, ‘Easy Now’, and the titular ‘Council Skies’.

Commenting on the new track, Noel said: “Lyrically, the premise is that, at a certain point in your life you look in a mirror and you see all you’ve ever been and all you’re ever going to be. It’s about being happy with that. Being happy with where you are in life, with who you are, and where you’re going. Life is good!”

In a recent interview, Noel discussed the eclectic mix of songs on the project, noting: “When you eventually get to hear it, it’s very eclectic. It’s not as far out as [2017’s] ‘Who Built The Moon?’, but there’s a run of the first 6 or 7 songs, not one song that follows the other is the same stylistically”.

He continued: “I was just reflecting on how I’d got to where I’d got to and I had a lot of time to sit and think about it. It’s a reflective album, more than anything”.

Despite not yet releasing Council Skies, Noel has already begun planning his next project, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ debut album Definitely Maybe. “Obviously we’ll have to reissue the album yet again,” he told Record Collector. “This time, there’s more than the odd remastered song. The fans are going to flip the f*ck out. In fact, the rest of the band are going to flip out. No we’re not going to get back together or any of that shit. But it’s something really special”.

Listen below to ‘Open The Door, See What You Find’.