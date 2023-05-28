Noel Gallagher shares plans for 30th anniversary of ‘Definitely Maybe’









The British musician Noel Gallagher has released his early thoughts about how Oasis’ debut album Definitely Maybe might be celebrated in 2024.

“Obviously we’ll have to reissue the album yet again,” he stated, via Stop Crying Your Heart Out, “This time, there’s more than the odd remastered song. The fans are going to flip the f*ck out. In fact, the rest of the band are going to flip out. No we’re not going to get back together or any of that shit. But it’s something really special”.

Gallagher has been fueling the outrage between him and his brother in recent weeks, stating in a recent interview: “Well I put it out there. He should call me because he’s forever going on about it. You’d have thought by now that he’d have some kind of plan, and if he’s got a plan, he should get someone to call me. He doesn’t even have to speak to me, I know he won’t speak to me, he’s a coward”.

Continuing, he added: “He should get some of his people, or his agent to call my people and say, ‘Look, this is what we’re thinking,’ and then we’ll have a conversation about it. Until then, he’s being a little bit disingenuous with fans”.

In regards to whether Oasis would reunite, Noel had the following to say, “I’ve always said that things are best left in the past. But the thing with Liam, you read these things every day that he’s saying, ‘It’s happening, it’s happening,’ so he gets people’s hopes up all over the world then I get asked about it and have to look like I’m dropping a big foot on it. Call me, call me, let’s see what you’ve got to say”.

Take a look at the quote in full from Noel Gallagher below.

See more Noel Gallagher has been questioned in the new issue of Record Collector on how will the 30th anniversary of Oasis' debut album Definitely Maybe be celebrated next year.



He said "Obviously we'll have to reissue the album yet again. This time, there's more than the odd remastered… pic.twitter.com/Pa1HgQPuWC — Oasis Mania (@OasisMania) May 28, 2023