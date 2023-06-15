Noel Gallagher takes credit for Taylor Swift a Matty Healy breakup









Former Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher has jokingly taken credit for breaking up the brief power couple of American pop superstar Taylor Swift and British pop rocker Matty Healy.

“Taylor has obviously said, ‘Now look, keep your fucking nose out of that Gallagher business, or we are fucking through,’” Gallagher claimed in a new interview with Rolling Stone. “And he couldn’t help it.”

“And Swifty, God bless her, said, ‘I can’t deal with this shit because once he’s done with you, he is gonna come after me, and I’m not fucking having it. So, I’m sorry, Matty, you gotta go,’” Gallagher added. “Serves him right!”

Gallagher is referring to the ongoing war of words between himself and The 1975 frontman coinciding with news that Healy and Swift had broken up. Healy originally started the row by claiming that Gallagher needed to “grow up” and reunite Oasis with his brother Liam.

A few weeks later, Gallagher came back with his own retort, calling Healy a “fucking slack-jawed fuckwit” who “needs to go over how shit his band is and split up.”

Gallagher is currently promoting his most recent studio album with his band, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Council Skies. Gallagher has had plenty of Oasis reunion news to parse through, even daring Liam to call him if he was serious about making a reunion happen.

